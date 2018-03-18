Check Teacher Absenteeism In Schools

Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs) and School Management Committees(SMCs) have been urged to collaborate and intensify monitoring to help control absenteeism among teachers in basic schools, particularly in rural communities.

Mr. Patrick Doni Dikro, Deputy Director of Education in-charge of Administration and Finance at the Tain District Directorate of Education in Brong-Ahafo Region gave the advice at a stakeholders meeting on education at Nsawkaw, the District capital.

He said the Municipal and District Directorates of Education could not shoulder the responsibility of supervision and monitoring alone, saying it required a shared and collective responsibility from the society.

Action Aid Ghana (AAG), a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO) in collaboration with the Tain District Directorate of Education organised the meeting to identify and find solutions to basic challenges impeding the growth of education in the District.

It was in line with an education project being implemented by AAG with funding support from the United Kingdom Department for International Development (DIFD) and United States Agency for International Development.

The Complementary Basic Education (CBE) Project seeks to educate out of school children (Children who have never been to school or children who are drop outs) between ages of 8 and 14 within nine months after which they are transitioned into the formal school system.

Mr. Dikro explained that teachers and parents had their respective roles to play in the proper upbringing and development of children, but regretted that in many of the deprived communities, parents shirk such responsibility.

He said it was very important for parents to pay periodic visits to the schools, interact with teachers and institutional heads to be able to know the academic performance of their children and wards.

This would go a long way to motivate and rekindle the spirit of teachers, so that they would also redouble their efforts for effective academic work.

Mr. Dikro expressed concern about inadequate educational infrastructure as well as teaching and learning materials which tend to impede the growth of education in the area.

That notwithstanding, he said performance of students in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) had improved, saying in 2017 the District recorded 60.5 per cent passes as compared to 22.5 per cent in the previous year.

Later in an interview, Madam Charity Dwomoh, the Tain District Chief Executive admitted the deficit in educational infrastructure, but added that the Assembly was working hard to improve on it.

She said her administration had placed priority on education and health, and the Assembly was lobbying support from corporate institutions, and NGOs to address the key challenges in the two sectors.

Madam Dwomoh commended AAG and its partners for the tremendous support towards the development, not only in education but other sectors in the District and advised parents to be interested and invest much of their resources into the education of their children to empower them academically and professionally.

Madam Barbara Okai Mensah, the Coordinator of the CBE Project explained that the communities owned the project and advised them to support it, by providing the needed assistance. GNA

By Dennis Peprah, GNA