Anas Unlikely To Wear Mask At Mother's Funeral

Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas would be facing severe public attention when he attends the burial ceremony of his late mother.

It remains to be seen if Anas will attend the funeral service unmasked as he is barely seen in public without his trademark mask intended to protect his identity because of his undercover exploits.

His mother, Hajia Mariama Damba Anas passed on February 10, 2018, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where had been receiving treatment for an unknown health condition.

The 61-year-old Madam Damba who until her demise was a community health nurse at the Nima Polyclinic in Accra was buried last month according to Islamic tradition.

Questions about his participation in the funeral rites lurked with some concerns that the security of the Tiger Eye PI both could be compromised.

But Myjoyonline is reliably informed, Anas, will be available for the funeral scheduled Sunday, March 18, 2018, at the Veterans Association of Ghana(VAG) near the Ghana Immigration Service headquarters in Cantonments, Accra.

Some still believe Anas will wear one of his numerous prosthetic faces, similar to what he wore for a BBC interview in Accra some years ago.

He has about distinct 100 prosthetics.

Several public officials and ministers of state have confirmed their participation for the funeral ceremony including the investigative journalist's mentor Kweku Baako Jnr, Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide.

Several prominent media practitioners including Peace FM's Kwame Sefa Kayi have also confirmed their attendance.