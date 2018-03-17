NDC MP's Question Led To The Termination Of GHC28.8m MASLOC Deal

The Bolgatanga Central Member of Parliament (MP) has raised questions about circumstances leading to the termination of a ¢ 28.8million MASLOC contract , barely two months after it was awarded.

Isaac Adongo suspects the government may have been compelled to take the decision after Ashaiman MP Ernest Norgbey filed an urgent question in Parliament to interrogate the matter in September last year.

It emerged Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) CEO, Stephen Amoah terminated its contract with private company, Dextro-Impex, for the supply of 1,800 second-hand vehicles less than two months after it was awarded.

Photo: MASLOC CEO Stephen Amoah

Mr Norgbey filed his urgent question days after the deal was signed but he was only allowed to ask it on the floor of parliament after the contract had been abrogated on October 12, 2017.

"The question should have been answered in September [2017] before the termination in October [but] it never got answered somehow," Mr Adongo said on Joy FM/MultiTV's Newsfile Saturday.

Efutu MP, Alex Afenyo Markin has said there is nothing to discuss since the contract has been terminated by the public officer who awarded it.

"The contract was terminated, if it is terminated what is the issue?" he asked, adding the MASLOC CEO needs to be commended for his decision.

But former Lands Minister, Inusah Fuseini has disputed his suggestion, saying discussions around the issue are irrelevant to avoid a repetition in the future.

"It's a big deal [because] exhumation is important so that you know the cause of death," he said, cautioning the government against such deals that can undermine its 'Ghana beyond aid' agenda.

Although the contract is "dead, buried and wasn't executed", a veteran journalist, Kweku Baako said one loses nothing "if you discuss these things."

Watch the video below:

