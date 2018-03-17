Assemblies Urged To Focus On IGF As A Major Source Of Revenue

Madam Christine Bonbanye Amadu, the Chief Executive Officer of Jirapa Municipal Assembly said Internally Generated Fund (IGF) remains the best option for Municipal and District Assemblies to adopt to address their financial challenges.

She said Municipal Assemblies were challenged with myriad of problems including; lack of fiscal capacity, infrastructure, basic services, maintenance and how to attract businesses to engender growth and provide required jobs for teeming youth.

'One surest way we can adopt to address these challenges is to strengthen our Sub-District structures or Town and Area Councils which in this elevation will be known as Urban and Zonal Councils which we have already put in place," she added.

Madam Amadu was speaking during the inauguration of the new Jirapa Municipal Assembly on Thursday in Jirapa in the Upper West Region.

The Jirapa District Assembly was elevated into a Municipal Assembly status and officially inaugurated at a ceremony in the capital, Jirapa, to begin its official role as a Municipal assembly.

Though, a brighter prosperity accompanied the elevation of the Jirapa District into a Municipal status, she said, the rise in status of the Assembly had come with a higher level of challenges that required cooperation, team work, commitment and innovation.

The Acting Upper West Regional Minister, Mr Amidu Issahaku Chinnia, inaugurated the Assembly and also delivered an address on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said the formulation and execution of plans, programmes and strategies for effective mobilisation of the necessary resources for local development boiled down to the core functions of the Assemblies.

GNA

By Abubakari Ibrahim Wangara, GNA