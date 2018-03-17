Infrastructure, Sanitation Key To Zongo Development

The Minister for Inner Cities & Zongo Development, Alhaji Boniface Abubakar Saddique, has said his ministry is concentrating on four thematic areas that seek to massively improve the livelihoods of Zongo dwellers.

The areas his outfit looks at developing includes infrastructure, sanitation, economy and security.

According to the Minister, the above-mentioned areas are very important to the developmental agenda his ministry is spearheading.

“We are charged to get ourselves engaged in four thematic areas of infrastructure, sanitation, economy and social development. We are talking of security and crime control and then we are talking of cultural promotion,” he said.

The Ministry will administer the Zongo Development Fund which among other things is expected to empower Zongo communities and elevate their living standards.

Though $50 million dollars has been allocated to the Fund, many have questioned its impact on earmarked communities so far.

“We are trying to set up the secretariat, Zongo Development Fund Secretariat; we are to set it up, set up the board, and then the Secretariat will need its office to start work,” he said.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), promised to establish a Zongo Development Fund to regenerate Zongo communities across the country.