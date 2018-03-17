Sister-in-law To NLA Boss Saved State Money In 11 Contracts

Efutu MP Afenyo Markins has described as mischievous, claims that 11 contracts awarded to the sister-in-law of embattled CEO of National Lotteries Authority amount to a conflict of interest and cronyism.

The lawmaker said his checks revealed the bidding process was transparent and competitive and Rams Kitchen owned by the NLA boss' relative, Rama Hassan was won on merit.

Among the three companies that expressed interest, Rams Kitchen quoted GHS583,000 against GHS613,000 by GNL Ventures and GHS619,000 by Target Enterprise.

Mr Markin said he wrote to the Registrar General's Department to establish the individuals behind those companies, concluding that "as far as the facts bear out there is no such thing as a conflict of interest."

"Obviously if you are doing an evaluation and you want to look for value for money and the least price, Rams Kitchen got this on merit and that is not any financial loss to the state it rather saved NLA," Mr Markin said.

But the contract sum quoted by Rama Hassan was broken down into 11 different contracts, a development many have said was done to circumvent the Public Procurement Act which forbids entities from awarding contracts beyond GHS100,000.

ITEMS SUPPLIED BY RAM'S KITCHEN NAME OF COMPANY CONTRACT DESCRIPTION TOTAL AMOUNT Rams Kitchen Supply & Distribution of End of Year Package (200 5L Veg. Oil) 47,000 Rams Kitchen Supply & Distribution of Plastic Mineral Beverage (1,122 500ml/12pck) 47,124.00 Rams Kitchen Supply & Distribution of End of Year Package (Perfumed Rice-333 25kg) 99,234.00 Rams Kitchen Supply & Distribution of End of Year Package (Perfumed Rice-343 5x5 25kg) 99,470.00 Rams Kitchen Supply & Distribution of End of Year Package (Perfumed Rice-168 50kg 99,120.00 Rams Kitchen Supply & Distribution of End of Year Package (Tinned Tomatoes -171 400gx24) 18,468.00 Rams Kitchen Supply & Distribution of End of Year Package (Beta Malt Drink 842 pkts) 42,100.00 Rams Kitchen Supply & Distribution of End of Year Package (Canned Drinks - 130 cartons) 15,600.00 Rams Kitchen Supply & Distribution of End of Year Package (Mackerel - 182 400gx24 cartons) 40,040 Rams Kitchen Supply & Distribution of End of Year Package (Corned Beef-182 Lele cartons) 45,500.00 Rams Kitchen Supply & Distribution of End of Year Package (Olive Oil) 25,920.00

The highest of the 11 contracts cost GHS99,470.

Bolgantanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo, noted the deal was "cleverly" done to outsmart the system.

"The issue is not about who eventually got it but the flawed process and the intent [but] it is more rotten when it turns out to be your sister-in-law," he told Samson Lardy Anyenini on Joy FM/MultiTV's Newsfile Saturday.

But veteran journalist, Kweku Baako, has called for a full-scale probe into the matter in order to cure any mischief.

"It is seemingly untidy [and] I don't like what I see," he said, charging the NLA boss to make public the necessary documentation regarding the contracts.