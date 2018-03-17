New Region Will Address Challenges

Some residents of Damongo in the West Gonja District have cited unemployment, inadequate infrastructure, ineffective administration, and need for peaceful co-existence as reasons for new regions to be created out of the Northern Region.

The residents, who converged at the Assembly hall of the Damongo Senior High School (SHS) on Wednesday to advance their reasons, said the creation of the proposed region in the Gonja Traditional Area would help deliver better services to the people.

The event was organised by the Commission of Inquiry into the Creation of new Regions as part of its on-going public hearings to listen to reasons why petitions were submitted to it for the proposed new regions to be created out of the Northern Region.

The Gonja Traditional Area and the Mamprugu Traditional Area petitioned the Commission to create two regions out of the Northern Region.

The Commission, which began public hearings in the region on Monday, will wind up its activities in the Gonja Traditional Area on March 19, and move to the Mamprugu Traditional Area from March 20, to March 25 for further public hearings.

Master Abubakari Nazir, a student at Damongo SHS said the creation of the proposed region as demanded by the Gonja Traditional Area would help stem the migration of parents from rural areas to urban centres in search of jobs, a situation, which made it difficult for their children to trace their origins.

Master Asuma Zulaiha, also a student at Damongo SHS was of the view that the creation of the proposed region would ensure the retention of teachers amongst other professionals in the region to accelerate its development.

Ms Sulemana Fadila, a student of Damongo Health Assistants Training School said the creation of the proposed region would ensure the establishment of more health facilities that would absorb nurses to deliver health care to people.

Justice Stephen Allan Brobbey, Chairman of the Commission assured that views expressed would be considered for the creation of the proposed region.

Members of the Commission later paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of the Gonja Traditional Area, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Bore Essa at his palace at Damongo.