Chief Appeals For New District

Less than a day into the inauguration of the new Jirapa Municipal Assembly in the Upper West Region, Naa Alhaji Baburonon Amadu Seidu II, the Paramount Chief of Ullo Traditional Area, has appealed for a new district.

He urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider carving out a fresh district from the Jirapa Municipality to quicken the government's quest to bring more development projects to the doorsteps of the people.

Naa Seidu II, who made the appeal in an address read on his behalf by Baburonon Amadu Hassan, Secretary of Ullo Paramountcy, said in Jirapa on Thursday.

According to him, the implementation of some government flagship projects and the recent elevation of some three assemblies in the Upper West Region to a Municipal status should be seen as an advantage for faster development works.

"Elevating Jirapa to a Municipal status comes with enormous benefts and will also help bring development to the area,' he said: 'I also want to appeal that with the elevation, a new district could be carved out of the Municipality to bring governance closer to the people."

He observed that the New Patriotic Party's government was using new approaches in doing things to drive its agenda for change, growth, job creation and prosperity for all.

'These agenda will be fulflled if government brings governance to the door steps of the people,' he added.

The Chief said if his plea would be heeded it would ensure effective and efficient decentralization through grassroots participation, better planning and improvement in service delivery to local communities in the area.