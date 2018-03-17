Afrikania Mission To Stop Government From Building National Cathedral

As the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, advance plans for the construction of a National Cathedral in Ghana, the Afrikania Mission have vowed to hold series of protests to stop the project.

According to the Head of the Afrikania Mission, Osofo Komfo Atsu Kove, Akufo-Addo by this move, has thrown away the true traditional African worship and promoting the western and alien agenda.

Osofo Komfo Atsu Kove was speaking in an exclusive interview with Blakk Rasta on the most followed afternoon drive show Taxi Driver on Zylofon 102.3 FM.

He posited that the project is a grand scheme to sideline the main religion of the country which is traditional worship.

The spiritual leader condemned the National Cathedral project and called for an immediate halt of the project describing it as a total waste of the nation's resources.

"There are more pressing demands from poverty-stricken communities which should be given attention and not the National Cathedral; what do we need this for? We already have places for events and special gatherings," Osofo Komfo Atsu Kove argued.

He further sent a strong signal to the government that the Afrikania Mission will keep on protesting and fight the national Cathedral project.

It would be recalled that the president recently unveiled the design - architecture for the construction of the National Cathedral.

The project when completed would house impressive chapels and baptistery, a 5,000-capacity auditorium, grand central hall, music school, choir rehearsal and multi-use spaces, art gallery, and a shop.

The President said the edifice is going to be an iconic centre for Thanksgiving and to worship God for His mercies.