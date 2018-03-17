Two Charged For Sanitation Offences

The Ablekuma Central District Sanitation and Motor Court has fined two persons GH¢240.00 each for indiscriminate dumping of refuse, contravening Act 851 Section 56(a) and (b) of the Public Health Act 2012.

The accused, Bernice Aheto and Awefa Nyaduro, were each fined 20 penalty units each totalling GH¢480.00 after they had pleaded guilty.

Mr Issah Alhassan, the prosecutor, told the court presided over by Madam Linda Amissah that, on February 15, 2018, the accused persons were caught dumping refuse indiscriminately at unauthorized sites at Otaten, a suburb of Odorkor by Public Health Inspectors on routine inspection.

The court entreated residents to be disciplined and help achieve the vision of the President to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

Meanwhile, a bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of Napoleon Mensah for failing to pay his property rate of GHc650.00, including 30 per cent penalty for acting contrary to Section 15(2) of Act 936 of the Local Government Act 2016.

GNA