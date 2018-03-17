Jirapa District Now A Municipal Assembly

The Jirapa District Assembly in the Upper West Region has been elevated into a Municipal Assembly status and officially inaugurated at a ceremony in the capital, Jirapa.

Mr Amidu Issahaku Chinnia, the Ag Upper West Regional Minister, inaugurated the Assembly and also delivered an address on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said the formulation and execution of plans, programmes and strategies for effective mobilization of the necessary resources for local development are the core functions of the assemblies.

Against this background, he said, the assemblies remained integral part of the government's vision for economic and social transformation of the country.

He said the current administration has provided a coordinated programme of economic and social development policies from 2017 to 2024 that seeks to quicken Ghana's economic transformation agenda into a prosperous state.

"Creating opportunities for Ghanaians, safeguarding the natural environment and building a prosperous country are the main goals to be pursued," Mr Chinnia said.

Madam Christine Bonbanye Amadu, the Chief Executive Officer of Jirapa Municipal Assembly, said Internally Generated Fund (IGF) remains the best option for Municipal and District Assemblies to adopt in order to address their financial challenges.

Though a brighter prosperity accompanied the elevation of the Jirapa District into a municipal status, she said, the rise in status of the Assembly had come with a higher level of challenges that requires cooperation, team work, commitment and innovation.

Many Municipal assemblies are confronted with challenges ranging from fiscal capacity, infrastructure, basic services, maintenance and how to attract businesses to engender growth and provide required jobs for teaming youth.

"The 50 per cent retention of the IGF in the councils are supposed to be used to develop the area", Madam Christine said.

'One way we can adopt to address these challenges is to strengthen our Sub-District structures or town and area councils which in this elevation will be known as Urban and Zonal Councils which we have already put in place," she added.