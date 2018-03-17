Nkwanta South To Become A Model Municipality

Chiefs, opinion leaders and Assembly members in the Nkwanta South municipality have pledged to take up the task of developing the newly inaugurated Municipality in the Volta Region into a model.

Nana Obombo Lapouro Sewura II, Paramount Chief of Akyode Traditional Area, said the new status places a "great responsibility" on them to make the Municipality the best.

"Government has given much and expects much...so we will use the opportunity to show what we have".

Mr John Thasun, the Municipal Chief Executive, thanked Government for elevating the District and pledged to make the Municipality the cleanest in the country.

He said good health borders on sanitation and in this regard Assembly would employ punitive measures against defaulters and called on the youth to play active roles in the fight to ensure that the environment is kept clean.

The MCE said the Assembly was recording significant increase in its internally generated revenue and that with the inclusion of property rates to the revenue pool, it could achieve more successes.

Mr Thasun said a number of police posts are being positioned at vantage communities along the border with Togo to enhance security.

He said the Municipality would benefit from Government's 'Akwaba Hotels' project to boost tourism, and called on investors and tourists to place Nkwanta on their tour maps.

Mr Maxwel Blagodzi, Deputy Volta Regional Minister who inaugurated the Assembly on behalf of the President, urged the people to receive government's initiatives "wholeheartedly" and support their leaders to develop the area.

He said Government's commitment to the development of local Assemblies and urged the locals to support the Assembly to reposition the area for rapid socioeconomic development.

Mr Geoffrey Kini, Member of Parliament for the area, said he would support efforts of the Assembly to develop the Municipality into an enviable status.

The Nkwanta South Municipality was created out of the Kete Krachi District in 1989 and retained a land area of 2,733 square kilometers after the Nkwanta North District was carved out in 2008, making it the largest District in the Volta Region by land size with 14.7 per cent.

The Municipality has over 300 communities with a total population of 117,000, and an above average birth rate.