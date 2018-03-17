Fashion Students Challenged To Be Innovative

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kpando Constituency in the Volta Region, Ms. Della Sowah has advised fashion students to be unique and innovative in their work as they propagate the made in Ghana campaign.

Speaking to students of BlueCrest University College in Accra, during a working tour to the school, the MP urged the students to train themselves to be outstanding in all that they do and also market the Ghanaian culture.

Ms. Sowah, highlighted the importance of sustaining and promoting the country's cultural identity through dress making saying 'we should change our attitude towards our own identity as Africans. Our cultural identity gives us a sense of belonging'.

'We have to take pride in what we do and let us believe in our culture and market it.'

She urged Ghanaians to patronise made in Ghana clothing in the month of March, adding that, it will help promote the fashion industry and boost the Ghanaian economy.

The Public Relations Officer of the National Commission on Culture, Sandra Nana Efua Boison, said as part of the 'Wear Ghana' campaign, there will be a fashion exhibition this Month and an award ceremony at the La palm Royal Beach Hotel.

The event, she said, was opened to all fashion industry players and urged them to take part in it.

The Wear Ghana month is in partnership with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Culture and under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism and Culture.