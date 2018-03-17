Students Of AUCC Charged To Be Creative

The African University College of Communication (AUCC) has held a forum on freedom and creativity for students of the university.

Nana Sika Achampong, Director of the Ama Ata Aidoo Centre for Creative Writing, said the forum, which is the first in a series, seeks to bring persons, who have been successful in their fields of endeavour to share their career experiences with students.

The idea, he said, is to encourage students 'to be creative and think outside the box' to advance their career in future.

Mr Gyedu Blah Ambolley, a musician and one of the resource persons, speaking on the topic, 'Freedom and Creativity', described freedom as something everyone needs, noting that, freedom allowed him to develop his musical talent.

'But freedom without morals is not freedom', he added, and advised students to be truthful in whatever profession they find themselves and make the right choices in life.

Mr Ramzy Amui, a former 'Stars of the Future' contestant, said 'freedom is the most important thing money cannot buy until one loses it, 'adding that, being creative begins with the mind and urged students to do something new in order to be creative.

He said there were no barriers to creativity, and that, 'no matter where one finds him or herself, one could still be creative and develop one's talent, whether you are in prison or not'

Mr Kojo Yankah, Founder of the AUCC, in his closing remarks, said freedom is space to do what a person wants to do, but there are some obstacles like the law, inexperience or the limitation of one's knowledge.

Mental slavery means a person does not know himself and results in his limitation. One does not need to be in prison before he experiences the lack of freedom.

He advised the students to discover themselves by going back to history and learning from the works of other great people.

'If you do not know yourself, in my opinion you are not free,' he added.