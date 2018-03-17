Parents Tasked To Pay Regular Visits To Their Children In Schools

Mr Thomas Agyei Baffoe, the Deputy Central Regional Minister, has urged parents and guardians to pay regular visits to the schools of their wards, to secure update on their performance and behaviour.

Visiting them in schools, he said, would enable parents to interact with the authorities, know problems and setbacks confronting their wards and help find solutions to them.

He explained that it was the responsibility of both the teacher and parents to work in tandem towards the collective delivery of good quality education for all.

Mr Baffoe was speaking at the fifth Speech and Prize Giving Day of Obiri Yeboah Senoir High School (OYESS) at Assin Fosu last Saturday on the theme: "Quality education: The role of parents in an era of free education".

Parents must endeavour to visit their wards in schools to find out their challenges and support the school authorities to solve them, he said.

Additionally, he admonished them not to shirk their core responsibility of providing the academic needs of their wards.

The Deputy Regional Minister therefore encouraged parents to ensure that their children had good education and were morally disciplined to guarantee them a prosperous future.

He said the government had placed a lot of emphasis on human resource development as one of its cardinal development policies with the provision of quality basic education as the foundation stone, hence the need for the provision of opportunities for all children to get formal education.

Mr Baffoe urged directors of education, teachers and parents to cooperate with the government for its vision to attain quality, free education for all children to succeed.

He commended the School for organizing the event to among other things appreciate the hard work of students and staff as a good mechanism for motivating people to give of their best.

Mr George Apotae Adda, the Headmaster of the School called on Government to address the inadequate infrastructure llike teachers' bungalows, library facilities, assembly hall, computers, Girls and Boys Dormitories among others, which was affecting the smooth operations of the School.

Due to the problems enumerated above, Mr Adda said, the school was unable to absorb all the 660 students allocated the School, but admitted 492 students in the 2017/2018 academic year.

In spite of the numerous challenges, the School has chalked some remarkable successes over the last three decades with a population of 1,376 students.

In attendance at the programme were, Professor George K. T. Oduro, the Pro Vice Chancellor, University of Cape Coast, Reverend Prof Anthony Afful Broni, Acting Vice Chancellor, University of Education, Winneba and the Acting President of Effutuakwa Traditional Council Nana Afranse IV among others.

GNA

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA