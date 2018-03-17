Mahama Recovers His Presidency in Opposition

I have read the news report of former President John Dramani Mahama’s Opening Ceremony Speech presentation to the 5th Annual Commonwealth’s Africa Summit, of March 13, as well as the speech itself, and could not stop myself from laughing through the entire quite lengthy presentation (See “Full Text: John Mahama’s Speech at the [to the?] 5th Annual Commonwealth Africa Summit” GhanaGuardian.com). My very first observation was that it was unarguably the most thematically focused and lucidly composed of any addresses or speeches presented since the former Rawlings’ Communications Minister emerged from the obscurity of his Bole-Bamboi moorings onto Ghana’s national political landscape.

But, of course, as usual, the speech was poorly edited; it was rife with the sort of prepositional and grammatical slips that any teacher of the English Language, irrespective of pedagogical level, only expects from an undergraduate composition student. The fact of the matter is that our leaders, at least a remarkable number of them, have yet to engage the services of qualified and professionally competent speechwriters. Some of the verbal slips have to do with common Subject-Verb Disagreement. There is a college dean by the name of Mr. Azindo, if memory serves yours truly accurately, who regularly writes on the subject of English Language Usage on several of the Ghanaian media websites, and I hope that a desperate presidential-toy-chasing Mr. Mahama would make a studious habit of regularly reading some of the columns of Dean Azindo. And, perhaps, it may also come as good news to the former Atta-Mills’ arch-lieutenant to learn that Mr. Azindo, that is not his full-name, of course, is also of Northern Spare-Tire Descent or Extraction, as we used to put it in the olden day.

In the main, however, I found the thrust of Mr. Mahama’s presentation to be, nevertheless, quite impressive. He could even apply for the quite honorable and, I suppose, lucrative position of President Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo’s Speechwriter, since the could-be-applicant does not appear to be as interested in food-crop farming as he had claimed in the wake of his massive, traumatic and well-deserved electoral trouncing by his former main political opponent. On the comments blog of the version of the speech that was published by Ghanaweb.com, some of the critics and commentators thought, and with good reason, too, that, somehow, the speech was too good to have been authored by the man who has been widely touted as a great historian and a professionally trained communicator.

Well, I just happen to think and firmly believe that the speech was, indeed, written by the former President himself, for the reasons already highlighted at the beginning of this write-up, in local Ghanaian parlance. There was, for instance, the usual stock references to Western dead white-male poets and thinkers like John Donne, the 16th-century British Metaphysical Poet, and arguably America’s greatest 20th century traditional poet or versifier, Mr. Robert Frost, whose celebrated poem titled “Mending Fences,” I am not quite sure Mr. Mahama fully appreciated, at least not in the context of his own administrative policies while he was Ghana’s most powerful politician. In reality, the former Ghanaian leader anti-climactically argued against his own very passionate call for global cultural fluidity by pathetically alluding to a poem whose theme of counter-natural auto-kneejerk parochial individualism and nationalism unmistakably subtended or practically informed his economic policies as President.

It was also quite obvious that Mr. Frost’s literary classic had been roped into the former President’s speech as a poignant rebuke to an ideologically insulated, and some would even say Fascist-leaning, President Donald John Trump. But such thematic application was clearly “Bathetic,” as in “Bathos,” because such otherwise quite timely critique of the American leader applied more uncannily to a hopelessly “Geo-Ethnocentric” President Mahama, as unmistakably exemplified by such tribally and ethnically skewed economic policies as SADA, SUBAH and GYEEDA. I would not be the least bit surprised if his apparently largely non-African audience had been fooled by his pontifical self-righteousness.

Here, in Ghana, though, absolutely nobody, except his proverbial “Fan-Fools,” was fooled by Mr. Mahama’s Anti-Trumpian Tirade. For a man who does not believe in universal basic education for every Ghanaian youth, on the specious grounds of quality depreciation, or universal healthcare for both the rich and poor, literate and illiterate, alike, the speech was at best a brazen display of hypocrisy. But even as I have already noted, the speech was clearly meant for Mr. Mahama’s ideological fanatics or fan-fools. So much for jaded postcolonial rhetoric.

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs