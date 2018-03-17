Kumbungu: NCCE Undertakes Tax Education Campaign

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Kumbungu District of the Northern Region has carried out a district-wide exercise to create awareness on tax compliance for all to pay tax to ensure national development.

The three week-long exercise, which formed part of the second phase of the nation-wide campaign on tax compliance, targeted groups including artisans, transport operators, faith-based organizations, traditional authorities, opinion leaders, women's groups, economic groups and taxable entities.

Dawn and dusk broadcasts were also undertaken in 21 communities in the District including Zangbalun, Yarifong, Nwogu and Dalun to sensitise residents and businesses on the need to pay tax.

Mr Mohammed Abukari, Kumbungu, District Director of NCCE, assisted by staff of NCCE in the district, carried out the exercise educating the targeted groups on the need to pay tax and the right of tax payers to demand accountability and development from public office holders.

Mr Abukari reiterated that paying tax was a civic responsibility and a constitutional obligation as taxes helped the government to provide basic social amenities to communities.

He, therefore, urged the informal sector, small businesses and traders in the District to honour their civic responsibilities and constitutional obligation to pay tax to the state.

He also advised all taxable entities and persons to register with the Ghana Revenue Authority to pay tax so as to avoid embarrassment such as closure of business and payment of penalties when the tax laws were being enforced.

GNA

By Albert Futukpor, GNA