Elephant In The Room; Ghana Premier League Dead Or In Comatose?

This week, the Ghana Premier League caught a Hail Mary after Accra Great Olympics' quest to play in the League suffered another embarrassing setback.

On Thursday, the court dismissed their quest for an injunction on the start of this year's competition, clearing the path for the top-flight matches to commence.

The decision by the judge paves the way for the start of the Premier League this weekend…but the troubles of the local league are far from over.

Foreign leagues like the Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, German Bundesliga as well as the well-marketed English Premier League turn heads every time in Ghana and on the continent.

The growing popularity of these league keeps improving by the day much to the alarming rate much to the chagrin of the local League.

Every weekend, the external league takes the headlines in every corner of the continent. The random man on the streets of Accra can name the entire first XI of his favourite English Premier League club.

On the contrary, the once prestigious Ghana Premier League is at the risk of sounding less controversial, losing it mark by the day with a decline in numbers of supporters.

A comparison clearly shows the local league has taken a massive nose dive in recent years prompting enthusiast and analyst to insist its either dead or nearing its grave.

Joining the discussion on Ghana Connect programme on Joy FM Friday are football pundits, Sports Obama, Felix Romark and Jerome Otchere, who are keen followers of the local league.

Also contributing to the discussion is Benjamin Willie Graham, a broadcast journalist at GBC and a commentator.

Listen to the discussion

