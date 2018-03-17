Top African Scientist Speaks To HCC Students And Faculty

Students and Faculty of Heritage Christian Univ. College were privileged to interact with a top African Scientist, Dr. Julius Hagan. He spoke to students on opportunities for growth and development and scholarships in various fields. The faculty and staff benefited from his expertise in research and institutional advancement.

Dr. Hagan was adjudged the 2013 3rd Best Young Professional Scientist in Africa, by the Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa (FARA) and was nominated by the Technical Centre for Agricultural and Rural Cooperation, CTA, as one of the top 20 innovators in the world.

He is a Senior Lecturer and Head of Department of Animal Science, School of Agriculture, University of Cape Coast, Ghana. He has a PhD in Animal Breeding and Genetics at KNUST. He also has a Post-Graduate Diploma in Advanced Quantitative Genetics and Genomics from International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI). He is an Animal Breeder and Livestock Development Expert. He is consulting for EXIM Bank USDA and Council for Technical Vocational Educational and Training(COTVET/SDF) on training of livestock farmers and entrepreneurs in the livestock business in Ghana.

Aside these, Dr. Hagan is the National Secretary to the Ghana Society of Animal Production, Member of the Ghana Cattle Ranching Committee, Reviewer/External Assessor of graduate thesis for Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and University for Development Studies (UDS); Reviewer of National and International Journals; Moderator and Assessor of Post-Diploma Programmes at the various Agricultural Colleges in Ghana.

He is a fellow of Science and Technology for Society (STS, Tokyo, 2016). He is currently a member of TWAS Young Affiliate and a founding member of The World Academy of Science (TWAS) Young Affiliate Network (TYAN).

He is an international scholar and speaker and was recently invited as one of the speakers to the Science and Technology in Society (STS) Forum, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan.

He is a staunch Christian and worships with the Church of Christ, University Community congregation, Cape Coast and is the patron of the Church of Christ Campus Ministry, University of Cape Coast.