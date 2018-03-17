Hold On To Sound Ethics—Ace TV Anchor Advises HCC Students

Ace TV News Anchor, Selikem Acolatse Apaloo has admonished students of Heritage Christian Univ. College to internalize the ethical principles they are given during their stay in school because those principles hold the key to much of what they would become in life. The Ghana Television News Personality was interacting with the students at a "Time with a Young Achiever" session at the university in Amasaman-Accra.

Selikem said she owed much of her achievement and her rise to stardom to God and her steadfastness in doing what is right. She challenged the female students especially not to let any circumstances derail them from staying true to godly principles and pressing on to their goals in life.

Selikem Acolatse Apaloo is the Host and Content Producer of 'Women's Voice' on Ghana's State Broadcaster, GBC24 and Ghana Television (GTV), a programme which projects the achievements of women and issues that hold back the development of women.

She is a News Editor, a News Anchor and Reporter at GTV. Selikem has hosted high profile events such the GBC's 2016 Election Presidential Encounters, National Presidential Debate for Election 2016 and National Policy Summit 2017. She has anchored special assignments such as the Election Petition at the Supreme Court, Funeral of Late President Atta Mills, arrival of the remains of the late Poet Kofi Awoonor and the late BBC Broadcaster Komla Dumor.

Selikem is passionate about Youth empowerment and has been a Speaker on several platforms including the African University College of Communication Conference on Branding 2015 and Creative Writing in 2017, the US Embassy Mentorship Programme 2014, the Story of Our Lives Nationwide Mentorship Project for the Girl Child in 2015 & 2017 and the Start Up GH Sheroes conference in 2015.

Selikem was nominated as Best Female Television Presenter at the Radio and TV Personality Awards both in 2014 and 2015. She is currently pursuing an MA in International Relations and Development at an affiliate of the Institute of Diplomatic Practice, Nyansapo College.

She holds a Degree in Psychology and Political science from the University of Ghana, a Diploma in Public Relations from the Institute of Commercial Management (UK) and a certificate in Broadcast Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism. Selikem is faith-driven, passionate about grooming young talents, a Social Change Advocate, a Personal development coach and a Women's advocate. She is married with three children.

