Fanfare Greet Inauguration Of New Juaben North Municipal Assembly

The newly created New Juaben North Municipal Assembly has been inaugurated amid ecstatic scenes and outpouring of joy by the chiefs and people.

On hand to perform the ceremony, on behalf of the President, was the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Mr. Ignatius Baffour Awuah.

He reminded the assemblies of the critical role they needed to play to ensure the success of the government's flagship projects and initiatives.

They should find new ways of doing things to fully exploit the economic potentials of their areas to transform the lives of the people.

He spoke of the need for openness and transparency to get the people behind them.

Nana Adjei Boateng, Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, said the government would make available the required resources for the new assembly to function.

He called for the people in the area to give strong backing to the workers in the performance of their assigned tasks.

He also appealed to the chiefs to release land for the construction of an administrative block for the assembly.

Members of the assembly were sworn-in after it had been officially inaugurated.