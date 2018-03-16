Somoco And Bajaj To Support 1 D, 1 F Policy As It Launches New Bikes; Pulsar 120 And Discover 125

In a colourful ceremony held at the Morden City Hotel on March 13, 2018 in Tamale, SOMOCO Ghana Ltd, a subsidiary of the Mohinani Group, one of the most prestigious business houses in Ghana, an authorized distributor with operations in Accra, Tamale and Kumasi partnered with Bajaj motors Auto. Ltd to launch the all new Pulsar 120 and the Discover 125.

Born as the Fastest Indian, Pulsar 220 is a performance machine for the true enthusiast. Its powerful 4-stroke engine delivers 20.93 Ps power and a healthy torque, making it the most powerful bike in its category. Designed for speed and performance, the Pulsar 220 is perfect for handling corners with panache.

The Discover 125, will make you feel high performance and precision coupled with passion to ride on more, as soon as you twist the throttle. This is made possible by the all-new long stroke engine which is best in class, power and torque to ride easily through traffic and inclines. It also comes with a textured tail-lamp bezel which makes one leave behind a stylish impression on a journey.

Somoco Ghana which has since its establishment in 2013 put up an Assembly plant in Accra which employs a sizeable number of Ghanaians, made in known to the press that plans are far advanced for a second and third Assembly plant to be cited in Tamale and Kumasi respectively as part of its contribution towards the 1 District 1 factory project.

The news was welcomed by the people of Tamale since it will help reduce the unemployment rate in the region and also serve as a source of livelihood for the people.

The Regional Director for Road and Safety, Alexander Ayartar who was presence at the event praised Somoco and Bajaj for the initiative but requested that, the new set of Helmets comes with a space where phones can be kept with hands-free as many riders are seen struggling to place their phones during riding.

In an interview on a Tamale Based radio station, Marketing Head, Chamberlain Nyemi-Tei said, the new motor bikes models comes with best of Bajaj’s technology which results in extra strong, comfortable and durable machine with fuel efficiency in the wake of increasing transportation cost in Ghana – Tamale.

He added, ‘’we give a free helmet per very purchase made at our showrooms across the country and also educate our clients on road safety measures since every life to us is important’’.

The event was attended by the chiefs and people of Tamale, ranging from Naa Alhassan Dawuni’s representative; Diema Naa Mohamed Hafiz, the Regional Director for Road and Safety, Alexander Ayartar, Vinarkant Chaturved; Business Head, Somoco Ghana Limited, Shankar Sharm; Branch Manager, Somoco Ghana Limited and Marketing head, Chamberlain Nyemi-Tei.