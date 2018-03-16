2018 Essay Competition For Senior High Schools Launched

President of the Bible Society of Ghana (BSG), Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee, has officially launched the 2018 essay competition for Senior High School Students across the country.

The maidenessay competition will be written on the topic, “Sexual Purity, Old-Fashioned or Relevant?”

Speaking on the topic, she advised the students present at the occasion that they should make it a point to stay away from premarital sex and any other form of sexual misconduct.

“When a man engages a woman in a sexual affair, there is a deposit of the man into the woman, thus, if a woman has engaged many men, she is a carrier of diverse deposits which has lots of negative consequences on her life and vice versa”, she added.

General Secretary of the Bible Society of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Erasmus Odonkor challenged the students to write the essaynot with the mindset of coming out as a winner but they should write to express themselves on the subject matter of the topic.

He told them that even if they do not emerge as the winner, no one is a loser because they are writing the essay as part of their contribution to the topic.

The aim of the essay competition is to attract young people to the Word of God in these challenging times, through scripture engagement activities and also to motivate the youth to share the lessons in the Bible with others, as well as living by the Word of God.

The project, which is geared towards engaging the youth with scriptures, seeks to target young persons between the ages of 12 to 17 years within the Senior High Schools,through the writing of essay competitions.

Having run this since 2016, the project is expected to equip young persons with enriched Biblical literacy and create a positive impact in their lives.

The launch of the competition is to signify that it has come to stay and it will be organized as an annual programme by the BSG.

Students who took part in the 2016 competition wrote on the topic, “I stand for Integrity,”and it was won by a student from Kumasi High School while the topic for 2017, “Identify the Leadership Traits of Nehemiah and Tell HowThose Traits Helped you,” was taken by Mr. Andrews Kpexor, a J.H.S. 3 General Arts student from Holy Trinity Cathedral Senior High School.

Mr. Andrews Kpexor is a member of the East Legon – Shiashie Branch of the Christ Embassy Church and his ambition is to become a lawyer and writer in diverse areas of prose and poetry, having read books of William Shakespeare, Kofi Awoonor, George Herbert and many other authors.

Having received and award of an HP Laptop and an English Standard Version (ESV) of a Global Study Bible from the Bible Society of Ghana (BSG) for his outstanding performance, Mr. Kpexoradvised his colleaguesthat they should remain focused in the pursuit of their life ambition and never give up but in all their endeavours, they should put God first and always remember to acknowledge God and ascribe all glory to Him when they succeed.

He again admonished his colleagues to live a life that befits their status as Christians and eschew all forms of social vices.

At the end of the competition, an overall winner would be selected from among the many writers across the country while a winner each will be selected from the remaining regions other than the region of the overall winner.