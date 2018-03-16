DCE Appeal To IGP To Upgrade Buduburam Police Station To District Status To Enhance Efficiency

The Gomoa East District Chief Executive, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo has made passionate appeal to the Inspector General of the Ghana police Service, Mr. David Asante Appiatu to upgrade the Police Station at Gomoa Buduburam into a District status to deal with the spate of robberies in the area.

"We in Gomoa express out gratitude to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana for splitting the henderto Gomoa East District Assembly into Gomoa Central and Gomoa East Assemblies respectively.

While thanking him for a promise fulfilled, I would like to appeal to the IGP to upgrade Buduburam police station to a full grown District status.

This will require more police personnel to efficiently deal with the rising spate of armed robbery and land guards in that enclave. I wish to reiterate that the Refugee Camp has now become a safe haven for these miscreants to terrorize people in the district"

Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo made this passionate appeal in his welcome address at the inauguration of the newly created Gomoa East District Assembly at Gomoa Postin on Thursday.

According to the DCE, it was important for the old Gomoa East District that had a very wide coverage of 539. 69 sq kilometers and a population of207, 071 being the most populous district in the Central Region to be splited.

" The rapid rate of development in the then Gomoa East District due to its proximity to the National Capital, Accra and Kasoa accompanied by socio-cultural pressure due to influx of national as well as foreigners madeits administration very challenging.

Indeed quite a chunk of the Assembly's resources needed to be channelled into dealing with issues of sanitation, decongestion, security and provision of social infrastructure need by this part of the district.

It is therefore appropriate that the district has been spilt so that government would allocate more human and material resources into the two districts to hasting development that will incur to the benefit of the citizenry "

Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo thanks the Chiefs and People of Gomoa Postin for the enthusiasm with which they accepted the news of the town selected as the capital of the newly created Gomoa East District Assembly.

He lauded Nananom for donating twenty acre land for construction of both office and residential accommodation for the district.

Minister for Transport, Hon. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah in his inaugural addressed tasked the Assembly to ensure that the people in the district benefits from its programs and activities.

"The Gomoa East District Assembly is the highest local government authority. Its main aim is to formulate policies an programs to improved the living condition of the people.

This Assembly is to bring good governance to the doorsteps of the various communities. It therefore behooves on it to ensure that all its programs and policies becomes beneficial to the district.

This could be done through transformation of agriculture, provision of social infrastructure and flexible tax and toll payment system.

His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP government is determined that the people benefit greatly from its local government programs and policies"

Hon. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah appealed to Nananom to ensure smooth election and confirmation of a Presiding Member and a DCE for the newly created District.

The President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI and the Omanhene of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area, Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II who co-chaired the ceremony urged the Assembly to enforce bylaws on teenage pregnancies.

They expressed concern over the rather high rate of teenage pregnancies among girls in the vicinity associated with school drop-outs.