KNUST Moves To Advance Engineering Education

The College of Engineering of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has inaugurated an electronic library and a micro-electronic laboratory as part of its vision to deepen research and training of engineering students.

The facilities were established through a collaborative effort of the College and Texas Instruments, a US-based technology company that specializes in designs and manufacturing of semi-conductor and various integrated circuits.

Professor Mark Adom-Asamoah, Provost of the College, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), after the inauguration of the projects, said the 30-seater capacity electronic library is aimed at providing students with electronic resources to bolster academic work.

The micro-electronics laboratory was also meant to offer practical training in integrated circuit designs and manufacturing to students.

Prof. Adom-Asamoah was hopeful that the laboratory would help the students to come out with innovative technological designs for the benefit of society.

He said the College believed in striking effective partnerships with stakeholders, especially companies committed to engineering designs in order to conceptualize their ideas into practical reality.

Prof. Adom-Asamoah thanked the company for the support.

Prof. Kwasi Obiri-Danso, Vice-Chancellor of the University, affirmed the resolve of the University to promote science and technology education to help produce the critical manpower needed in those areas to spearhead the nation's socio-economic growth.

He praised authorities of the College of Engineering for their sense of creativity, saying, they had over the years been instrumental in finding innovative means to fund most of their projects to enhance academic and administrative work.

GNA

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA