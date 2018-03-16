Drivers Who Pick Passengers From Unauthorized Places Should Be Stopped

The Kwahu West Municipal Assembly has been asked to move quickly to ensure that all drivers in the municipal capital - Nkawkaw, operate from the newly built lorry terminal.

It should additionally take steps to improve the illumination and security at the terminal.

Mr. Nicholas Owusu, Station Master of the Progressive Transport Owners Association (PROTOA), who made the appeal complained about the situation where the assembly continued to allow some drivers to operate from the old lorry station and at other unauthorized points.

That, he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), was defeating the purpose for which the new terminal was constructed.

He said the inaction of the assembly over the erection of structures for offices and stores around the terminal was also not helping matters.