GCB Bank Supports 37 Military Hospital With Renal Dialysis Unit

Ghana’s premier military hospital, the 37 Military Hospital’s desire of establishing the first Renal Dialysis Unit almost two decades ago, has been realised with financial support from GCB Bank Limited.

Sponsored by GCB with US$232,000 the Unit which is functional was commissioned on Friday, March 16th at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra. Dialysis is a form of treatment that filters and purifies the blood using a machine when the kidneys are not functioning properly.

Located at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Hospital the Unit is equipped with six dialysis machines, two ultrasound machines, defibrillators with monitors and printers, water purification plant and others. So far the Unit has attended to seven renal related cases with an accumulated total of 32 sessions.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lt. General Obed Boamah Akwa and the Managing Director of GCB Bank, Mr Anselm Ray Sowah, formally outdoored the ultra-modern Unit. Lt. General Akwa who was the guest speaker, said the Hospital has undergone massive improvements and expansion to meet international standards.

“The dream to have a Dialysis Unit to augment other services available in the hospital has been one of the key desires of the hospital,” he said.

He pledged to monitor the operations of the Unit to ensure that high ethical standards and maintenance schedules were maintained.”

Lt. General Akwa admonished staff of the hospital to eschew mediocrity and strive for excellence saying, “remember that 37 Military Hospital has maintained an enviable track record of professionalism over the years which should be maintained.

GCB MD, Mr Ray Sowah decribed the commissioning of the Unit as “an important milestone to the delivery of renal services in Ghana.”

”One more renal unit means one more avenue of respite for a greater number of our relations who have kidney-related problems and require this service,” he said.

He expressed the hope that the new Unit would enhance the level of care provided to patients on dialysis and also promote a renewed enthusiasm among staff. Mr Sowah said GCB through its corporate social responsibility programmes has been committed to the Ghana Armed Forces, health and other sectors.

He recalled that in 2015, the Bank donated desktop computers and their accessories and 12 uninterrupted power supply (UPS) valued at $12,089.20 to the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFSC).

In 2016, GCB again presented a 15-seater Nissan bus to the Ghana Military Academy. Brigadier General Michael Akwasi Yeboah Agyepong, Commander of the 37 Military Hospital said doctors, nurses, engineers and staff of the Unit have undergone clinical and technical training in dialysis.

He expressed his appreciation to the Board and Management of GCB Bank for funding the establishment of the Unit.