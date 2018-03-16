50 Toilet Facilities To Be Built In New Bolga East District

The Newly Bolgatanga East District Assembly will benefit from Fifty (50) toilet facilities from the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources to deal with the canker of open defecation in the area.

Disclosing this at the inauguration of the Bolga East district in Zuarungu, the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Joseph Kofi Adda, said the intervention will address the alarming rate of open defecation.

“When it comes to open defecation, out of ten people, only one person uses a toilet facility and the remaining nine defecate in public and this is not good enough for our health. But on my part as a Minister, I have made available fifty toilet facilities for construction this year for the Bolga East District. This will contribute towards reducing the menace of open defecation and aid in our quest to achieving the sustainable development goal six”.

Mr. Adda was also optimistic that, the district’s water challenges would soon be resolved when the $42m Tono water treatment plant construction is finally completed.

He hinted that government was about concluding a credit facility from the World Bank to develop and construct the Pwalugu Multi-Purpose dam which will add 250 megawatts of electricity to the national grid and facilitate irrigation farming in the district.

Member of Parliament for Bolga East, Dr. Dominic Ayine, lauded government for the creation of the district and urged Assembly members to eschew petty partisanship disagreements which would retard the development of the area.

He appealed to land owners to release land for the construction of the district assembly office block and other structures which befit the status of a district.

He also wants government to facilitate the completion of the Zuarungu market to support the assembly generate revenue for development.

The Bolga East District Assembly is currently using the Ministry of Food and Agriculture office block as its temporary office block.

Inauguration of Tempane and Garu Districts

The Garu and Tempane districts were also inaugurated respectively at the Tempane park.

Upper East Regional Minister Rockson Bukari, said the creation of the two districts was evident that government is committed to bring development to the doorsteps of the people.

Zoonlion Ghana also supported the district with ten tricycles and thirty waste bins.