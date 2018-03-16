Needing Prayerful Support From Those Who Believe In The Prevalence Of Truth In The Ongoing Kumawu Chieftaincy Dispute

When it comes to the criticalness of a situation, one had better turn to the saints, the believers in God Almighty and His capabilities of turning things around to prove evildoers wrong, for prayers made with a common goal to see the truth prevail.

Yes, it has always been my unflinching belief that God reveals to redeem but on condition that one carries out the instructions that come with the revelation in order to abort the danger of death, illness or whatever evil is about to happen to the targeted victim.

As it is my style of writing which is always intermittently interspersed with questions and answers, so shall this particular publication be. It is now established beyond reasonable doubt that Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has not even the tiniest authority to interfere in Kumawu chieftaincy affairs and for him to do the contrary is unconventional and a breach of his traditional rights and the chieftaincy laws as well as the constitution of Ghana. All his bravado and irresponsible machismo declarations of being bigger than any law and court in Ghana are displays of ignorance and bullying. And as history has proved, every bully is a coward.

When will one visit a fetish or an oracle to seek the death of a person telling the truth or vociferously speaking against the perpetration of illegalities by those who think they are born to lord themselves over others? Is it not only when that person sees themselves as being in the wrong hence seeking to prevent the truth from coming out? Is it not in such occasions that they call for the spiritual death of the person telling or fighting for the truth to prevail?

When will one contact a judge to offer them bribes and plead for the verdict to be twisted in their favour? Is it not when one sees themselves as surely going to emerge as the guilty party? Whether anyone will disagree with me or not, history has established the veracity of my assertion hereby made.

God has revealed how the bullies in the ongoing Kumawu chieftaincy dispute, thus, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Kumawuhemaa Nana Abenaa Serwaah Amponsah, Dr Yaw Sarfo (the alleged Kumawuhene Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua) and their agents have contacted a supposedly powerful fetish to cause my death and that of the people’s preferred choice as Kumawuhene. When will they do this if they feel not to be the guilty ones in the ongoing case?

After bribing or planning to bribe judges, they still feel it necessary as a matter of urgency to support their machinations by seeking the assistance of supposedly powerful fetishes to kill us.

Is any fetish greater or powerful than God? No! As long as God Almighty lives and inspires me, I shall not die but live to ensure that nothing but the absolute truth is finally established in the ongoing Kumawu chieftaincy case.

I call on anyone who loves God and loves to see the truth prevail at all times to rally behind all those fighting to see the truth established in the ongoing Kumawu chieftaincy dispute. No matter whoever they consult in their bid to twist the truth, be they judges or fetish shrines, the power of God coupled with the genuine prayers by the saints will weaken and make nonsense all their diabolic attempts.

God has revealed their plans and surely, He has thwarted their evilness well in advance. May the power of God and the prayers of the saints reverse the curses and the death they had wished upon us to them and their numerous generations to come! No evil planned against us shall sustain.

Should they not run back to wherever they have been to perform rituals to seek our death to withdraw their evil plans, I pray in unison with all the saints that whatever evil they had asked to befall us should rather be their portion and the portion of their generations to come on to their third generation. May all the curses in the bible as permitted by God Almighty befall them to prove to the whole world that it is not good to resort to evil means to wickedly punish good people for exercising their rightful duties.

May all the saints (those who believe in God and in doing good) say Amen! Amen!!!

Rockson Adofo