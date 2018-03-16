Multimedia's Yevu-Agbi Participates In Leadership Programme In US

One of Joy FM’s Volta Regional Correspondent, Hubert Mawuli Yevu-Agbi has been selected as one of 15 journalists across Africa to take part in the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) currently ongoing in the United States.

The US Department of State-sponsored professional exchange programme is to provide the opportunity for journalists from the participating countries to exchange ideas on best practices and collaborate in solving some of the common challenges in the journalism profession.

The programme which is expected to last for three weeks has participants from Togo, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Gabon all attending.

The rest of the participating countries are Lesotho, Madagascar, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Rwanda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Themed: “Integrity in Journalism: 21st Century Approaches to Print and Radio Journalism,” the programme will see participants taking part in professional development and University led seminars which will highlight current trends and challenges in the media profession, foreign affairs reporting and political affairs coverage.

The program which started on February 23 ends on March 18, 2018.