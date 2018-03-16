Angry Youth Of Ejura Attack Police Station

About two hundred angry youth from Ejura in the Ashanti Region on Thursday besieged the Ejura-Sekyedumase District Police station and attacked police personnel on duty.

Their action was to demand that a driver who knocked dead two female students in an accident and his vehicle be released to them.

The deceased persons, students of the Ejura Islamic Senior High School, Iddrisu Maridiya and Shaibu Farisa, both 19 years, died on arrival at the Ejura Government Hospital.

The youth, who were wielding cutlasses, pelted stones at the police officers on duty, forcing them to flee to safety.

The youth as a result, vandalized items at the charge office among other disruptions.

The District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Richarson Kumeko, who spoke to Citi News said the Police is yet to make arrests.

“They said they don't understand why the accident car has been sent to our division [Mampong] so they wanted the car back to Ejura. The case is not my personal property…. so if they doubt, they can go to the divisional commander and he will show them the car and the suspect over there,” he said.

'They besiege the Police station all the time'

Chief Superintendent Richarson Kumeko lamented that the youth consistently besiege the Police station over various issues, making the place unsafe.

He said officers who served there were at risk of attacks from the youth especially because they were constrained with personnel.

“All the time, they besiege the police station and the station is now exposed to risks so we are also human beings, we have to be cautious. We are constrained with manpower and we also have families at the barracks so when you come and attack us, we have to protect our families and ourselves,” he added.

By: Naa Kwarmah Siaw Marfo/citifmonline.com/Ghana

