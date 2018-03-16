Ethiopian Airlines Supports Ghanaian Christain Pilgrims

Africa’s largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines, is providing seamless connections for Ghanaian Christians seeking to go on Holy Pilgrimage to Israel.

The Airline has been collaborating with a pilgrimage company, One People Travels, for Ghanaian Churches and passengers.

According to the Area Manager Ghana, Genet W. Michael, the airline is committed to offering the best in class service to its clients with its latest fleet of airlines.

"Ethiopian Airlines always want to satisfy the needs of their passengers and with the recent increase in the number of pilgrims going to Isreal we have to support the agencies providing such services," she said.

Ethiopia is registering rapid economic growth with strong emphasis on industrialisation with the construction of industrial zones and the development of tourism in light of the truly unique natural, cultural and historical wealth of the country.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams recently commissioned the newest plane, Boeing 787-9 in Accra

"As the national carrier, we are fast expanding our global footprint, currently covering over 100 international destinations across five continents, to support the country’s growth by facilitating its access to investors and tourists," said Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Tewolde Gebre Mariam.

Ethiopian Airlines has been improving its services globally with new aircraft and new destinations. It just started a five-weekly flight to Buenos Aires, Argentina, as of March 8, 2018, as part of the celebration of International Women’s Day.

Mr. Tewolde Gebre Mariam added: “We are glad to add Buenos Aires, our sixth gateway to the Americas, to our extensive global network.

Our new flight to Buenos Aires will provide efficient connections to our network in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, including Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, Mumbai, Delhi, Dubai, Beirut, Nairobi, and Cairo."

Buenos Aires is the world’s capital of Tango, home of centurion old buildings and a vibrant cultural scene.

Argentina is one of the largest economies in Latin America and Buenos Aires is the second largest city in South America with a population of over 13 million.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com