Frank Adjei has paid Ghc1 million to the NLA for the Banker to Banker license

Mr. Frank Adjei, the Founder and Executive Chairman of the Ghana National Chamber of Licensed Banker to Banker Lotto Operators and Agents with its Headquarters in Kumasi has successfully submitted his One Million Ghana Cedis to the National Lottery Authority as the License fees for the Operation of Banker to Banker Lottery.

These are some of the excellent, innovative and pragmatic policies introduced by Kofi Osei-Ameyaw and the Board of NLA to generate revenue to support National Development.

"I encourage all Operators and Agents of the Private Lottery to take advantage of this laudble policy by President Akufo-Addo's Government for the lotto business", he said .

He added, "I equally commend Hon. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw for bringing us on board under the Public-Private Partnership so that we can also contribute significantly to support Government".

Source: Daniel Kaku