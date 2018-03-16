B/A: Robbers Attack Filling Station

THE POLICE in the Brong Ahafo Region are on a manhunt for ten armed robbers who reportedly attacked at a filling station at Kobedi, a farming community near Chiraa in the Sunyani West District of the region.

Information gathered by DAILY GUIDE indicated that ten armed robbers in the early hours of Wednesday at about 1:30 am forcefully entered the dressing room of Compact Filling Station and demanded money. One of them pulled a shotgun and fired at two attendants in the room. They managed to take GH¢ 220 away. However, a brave security man at post at the filling station, whose name is being withheld for security reasons, fired at the miscreants but they managed to run away.

By the time the station manager, Mohammed Jabralla reported the robbery to the Chiraa Police Station and the police rushed to the scene, the robbers had fled.

BA Regional Police PRO, Chief Inspector Kingsley Oppong confirmed the robbery to DAILY GUIDE on phone but said the police were on manhunt for the robbers and therefore appealed to residents in the region, especially clinics, to be on the lookout for men who may report with gunshot wounds for dressing and alert the police.