NPP Issues Guidelines For Regional Elections

THE RULING New Patriotic Party (NPP) has issued rules and regulations for the conduct of the party's forthcoming regional delegates' conferences.

Acting General Secretary, John Boadu, who read the guidelines to the media at an emergency press conference yesterday at the party's Asylum Down headquarters in Accra, explained that the upcoming conferences are to among other things, elect regional executives who will steer the affairs of the party in the 10 regions for the next four years.

He indicated that the regional conferences, scheduled to be held from April 21 to April 24, 2018, are in pursuance to Article 9 (26) of the NPP's constitution.

The guidelines, he said, provide among other things, that “There shall be constituted, a Regional Elections Committee (REC) which shall assist the EC to conduct the elections of the regional executives at a scheduled date (between 21st to 24th April, 2018) and at a venue as the REC may determine.”

According to him, “The Regional Elections Commission shall be constituted as follows: two National Representatives, appointed by the National Steering Committee, one of whom shall be appointed as chairman; one representative appointed by the Regional Council of Elders.”

The REC, he pointed out, will be responsible for the vetting of all prospective candidates and the nominations shall be open from Monday, 20th to Friday, 24th March, 2018.

Vetting, he indicated, shall be held from 27th to 29th March, adding that vetting results shall be released not later than 31st March, 2018.

“A member of the Regional Elections Committee shall not be eligible to contest for any position in the regional primaries,” Mr. Boadu warned, adding, “A prospective candidate must be an active and known member of the party of good standing for at least two years.”

Fee

Applicants who wish to contest in the elections, according to him, “shall pay to the regional chairperson of the Regional Elections Committee, a non-refundable nomination fee of GH¢1,000 for the chairperson position and GH¢5,000 for other positions,” warning that “only prospective aspirants are entitled to purchase Application Forms from the Regional Elections Committee.”

REC Members

Giving the names of the REC members, he said in the Ashanti Region, the Committee shall include F.F. Anto, chairman; Samuel Osei Mensah, secretary and Dr. Nana Kwakye Marfo, member; whilst in the Central Region, Kojo Asomani shall chair the committee with support from K.K Essuman, secretary and Aba Hagan, member.

In the Eastern Region, Abankwa Yeboah is to chair the REC, with Hackman Owusu acting as secretary; Brong-Ahafo REC has Adu Gyan as chairman; Prince Doyena, secretary and G.K. Awuah, member. Greater Accra has as its REC chairman, Adu Mantey; Nii Aryitey Boafo, secretary and R.O. Solomon, member.

Western Region: Hajia Saudatu Saed is chairperson for the committee; Kwesi Nkrumah, secretary and Dr. Isaac Segoh, member; Northern Region has Abdulai Kamal–Deen as chairman; Dr. Clifford Braimah, secretary and Alhaji Mumuni Musah Neeman, member. In the Volta Region the REC has Charles Agbontoh as chairman; Ken Ayim, secretary and Agnes Okudzeto, member.

In the Upper East Region, the REC is to be chaired by Joseph Akazusi; Thomas Duanab, secretary and Abdul Rahman Guman, member.

BY Melvin Tarlue