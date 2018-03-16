Kofi Adda Reveals Potable Water For All Project

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Joseph Kofi Adda, has reiterated government's commitment to providing potable water to Ghanaians.

Speaking at a forum organized by Safe Water Network, the Minister underscored the need for accessible water to all, insisting the necessary mechanisms are being put in place.

“Access to basic social service including water supply remains a key prior for government, and we are committed to achieving our vision of providing safe reliable water for all as part of our agenda.”

He said government is addressing all the operational, technical and financial barriers to make water accessible to all.

“Experience from partners such as Safe Water Network has taught us that having water facilities alone is not enough, but facilities have to deliver safe, reliable and affordable water service,” he added.

Mr. Kofi Adda and management of Ghana Water Company Limited GWCL were expected to brief the Parliamentary Select Committee on Works and Housing Committee on the water situation in the country, and also outline plans put in place to address the problem last month.

Late in January, GWCL announced that water supply in most parts of the country was to be rationed to ensure equitable distribution.

According to the company, it was experiencing some challenges with water supply in Accra and most parts of the country due to the onset of the dry season.