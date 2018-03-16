MDAs Undertake Clean-up Today

The Presidency has directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies to undertake a cleanup exercise this [Friday] morning for two hours.

A letter from the Chief of Staff said all staff of MDAs are to participate in the thorough cleaning of their premises from 8:00 am to 10:00 am.

“In order to ensure the President's vision to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa, the government has commenced a clean-up campaign to ensure that all parts of the government business district gets rid of filth within that enclave,” the letter stated.

Speaking on this on Eyewitness News, the Sanitation Minister, Kofi Adda, said the exercise is to be a practical demonstration of the government's commitment to improving sanitation in Accra.

“This is the beginning of the awareness creation among the ministries who constitute the leadership of government business. Once we start it today, we will continue on it and slowly scale up until we are able to get the entire government business cleaned up to the standards we are looking to make Accra the cleanest city.”

According to him, Sanitation Marshals and their deputies are to spearhead to cleaning effort.

These Sanitation Marshals were to be appointed to ensure compliance to sanitation by-laws.

Mr. Adda added that this initiative will continue as long “as it takes to make our city clean.”

“At least every week, ministries would have to be doing that to make sure that everything is done to perfection,” the Minister stated.