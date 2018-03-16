Report Reveals Nigeria Is A Happier Country Than Ghana

The conditions existing in Nigeria makes it a happier country than Ghana.

This is according to the latest World Happiness Report.

The report, which was released by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network for the United Nations on March 14, days before World Happiness Day on March 20, placed Nigeria 17 places above Ghana in the 156-country list.

Ghana placed 108th on the ranking while Nigeria was 91st, with Finland, being named the happiest country in the world.

The report ranked the countries on six main variables that sought to assess the well-being of persons in the focus country.

The indicators include income, freedom, trust, healthy life expectancy, social support and generosity.

The top 10 countries named in the list are; Finland, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, and Australia.

A co-editor of the report, John Helliwell, a professor emeritus of economics at the University of British Columbia said, “The top five countries all have almost equally high values for the six factors found to support happiness, and four of these countries — Denmark, Switzerland, Norway and now Finland — have been in first place in the six World Happiness Report rankings since the first report.”

The top 5 African countries on the list are Algeria, Morocco, Nigeria, Somalia and Cameroon.