Characteristics Of A Positional Leader

The story is told of a private in World War I who shouted on the battlefield, “Put out the match!” only to find to his chagrin that the offender was the General “Black Jack” Pershing. When the private, who feared severe punishment, tried to stammer out his apology, General Pershing patted him on the back and said, “That’s all right son. Just be glad I’m not a second lieutenant.” The point should be clear. The higher the person’s level of true ability and the resulting influence, the more secure and confident he becomes.[1]

[1]John Maxwell, Leadershio 101, 74.