Kumasi Police Arrest Suspected Armed Robbers

The Pankrono police have arrested three persons suspected to be involved in robbery activities in the Tafo-Suame-Bremang areas in the Kumasi metropolis.

Isaac Ofori 22, Isaac Kwakye 25 and Nana Akwasi 28, were arrested in their attempt to rob a passenger in a taxi cab, of GH? 1,000 at Breman UGC on March 13, this year.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr. Ken Yeboah told a press briefing in Kumasi that, the suspects have been using taxi cabs to rob their victims in the Kumasi metropolis.

Their mode of operation is that, one will drive the taxi and the rest would be standing at vantage points pretending to be looking for taxi to board.

After an unsuspecting passenger had boarded the vehicle, the driver will drive pass the route where his colleagues are waiting, blow his horns as if he is looking for other passengers.

These criminals will signal the taxi and the driver will stop to pick them.

Immediately he picks all of them, they will then turn to other routes and rob their victims.

COP Yeboah said the suspects used the same method to lure a victim and robbed her of the amount together with bank passbook and other documents at a spot, near Breman UGC.

He said the victim managed to shout to attract passers-by and other taxi drivers, who then rushed to the scene and arrested the suspects.

They were handed over to the Pankrono police.