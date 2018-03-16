ECG Unveils Code Of Conduct For Staff

The Electricity Company of Ghana has launched a 'Code of Conduct' for its staff and third party contractors to guide their behaviour, attitude and conduct in the discharge of their responsibilities.

The code of conduct outlines rules for social norms, rules and responsibilities of proper practice for an individual worker, a party or an organisation to ensure professionalism, objectivity, transparency and effectiveness in service delivery.

Mr Samuel Boakye-Appiah, the Managing Director of ECG, said the code was to guide third party contractors in their behaviour and how they should relate to staff of ECG and the public in an orderly and efficient manner.

He said the code of conduct talks against bribery, and the guiding principles of accountability, decency, diligence, effectiveness, integrity and loyalty among others.

He said the code also focused on the need to serve customers with fairness, transparency, promptness and respect, to enhance the good image of the company.

The Managing Director stressed that the code of conduct would enable the staff and contractors to provide reliable services to customers while improving on quality of customer service and the image of the company.

Mr Boakye-Appiah said the company would not relent in working towards its mandate of providing timely, high quality, reliable, cost effective and safe electrical services to support the economic growth of the country.

He said the code of conduct complements the existing rules, regulations and standards issued over the years for the purpose of prescribing acceptable standard of behaviour and conduct in the execution of the obligations of both parties.

He charged the staff and the contractors to adhere to the code to the highest standard of morality and that any breach of the code would be sanctioned accordingly.

Mr Kwame Agyeman-Badu, Director in Charge of Corporate services, ECG, appealed to the contractors to think about the safety of their staff, and ensure good working relationship between themselves and the company.

GNA

By Kodjo Adams, GNA