Brong Ahafo Police Searching For Wounded Armed Robber

The Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Command is hunting for a suspected armed robber who was shot by a security man of a filling station on Wednesday dawn at Kobedi, near Chiraa in the Sunyani West District.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, Regional Police Public Relations Officer told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Thursday in Sunyani that about 01:30 hours that day, 10 suspected armed men emerged from a nearby bush and forcibly opened the door of the fuel attendants' room and pointed a gun on two attendants who were in to surrender all the monies on them.

Chief Inspector Oppong said the attendants gave out their sales of GhÈ¼220.00 to the robbers.

He said a security man at the premises who was also armed with a locally-manufactured gun started shooting and in the process one of the robbers was hit with a bullet but managed to escape into the bush with his accomplices.

Chief Inspector Oppong said the attendants called the Chiraa Police on phone to report the incident and the Police proceeded to the scene, combed the whole area, but could only find traces of blood leading to the bush.

He urged the general public, herbalist and health workers at the various health facilities in the region and beyond to assist by reporting to the Police to arrest any person who would report to any health facility for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Chief Inspector Oppong said Police had started investigations to arrest the robbers. GNA