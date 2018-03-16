Parents Shirking Responsibilities Already Due To FREE SHS

Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast is urging the government to go beyond the use of the budgetary support in the implementation of the free Senior High School programme.

Prof. George Oduro wants the government to also rally parents around the free SHS policy to resolve the quality issues.

According to him, many parents are hiding behind the provision of free education to shirk their commitments towards their children’s education – a situation he believes will not help in the successful implementation of the policy.

Speaking at the speech and prize-giving day of Obiri Yeboah Senior High School at Assin Fosu in the Central Region, Prof. George Oduro indicated a lot needs to be done in order to have a successful policy.

“It is impossible for Government to single-handedly bear the cost of providing quality education for all children at all levels of our pre-tertiary levels in this era of fee-free education.

“The Government requires the support of all stakeholders: traditional leaders, Headmasters/mistresses, teachers, the District Assembly, alumni (Oldboys/girls), students, and parents in the provision and delivery of quality education,” he stated

Prof. George Oduro reminded parents of their responsibilities under the constitution of the Republic of Ghana.

He says, government’s interventions are introduced to offer a support to parents and not to replace the responsibility parents have towards the education of their wards.

“Permit me to remind parents who may be hiding behind the Free SHS initiative to shirk their fundamental parental responsibilities that the 1992 Constitution obliges parents to play a vital role towards their children’s growth and development,” he averred.

Acting Vice-chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba, Rev. Fr. Professor Anthony Afful-Broni expressed his disappointment in some fathers who abandon their children and leave all the parental responsibility for only their women.

He says, the practice has gained notoriety in many Ghanaian societies and needs to change to help the children grow well.

“We are also not unmindful of some parents especially fathers who erroneously think because of the matrilineal system especially in this part of the nation in which we claim when the children grow up, they belong to their mothers and thus abandon them. This is ridiculous!”

“Such men allow only the women to take care of the children. This is breeding a serious problem for the children. The men need to act responsibly,” he stressed.