UNICEF Holds Orientation Workshop On Results-Based Financing In Wa

UNICEF in partnership with Government has introduced Results-Based Financing (RBF) concept where funding to implementing districts will be done based on the achievement of agreed programme targets.

The RBF deal has been described as funding interventions that achieve results.

It is projected to scale up the implementation process and improve the delivery of results in WASH programme in the Upper West region.

The joint WASH programme targeted to implement the Rural Sanitation Model and Strategy (RSMS), which started in 2012, is currently being implemented in 47 Districts Assemblies in five regions in Ghana.

There regions includes; Upper West, Upper East, Northern, Volta and Central

Regions.

The RBF programme is set to cover all the pillars of RSMS including; Community-Led Total Sanitation (CLTS), Social Norms Campaign Activities, Sanitation, Marketing, Household, Sanitation Financing, Monitoring and Evaluation and Strengthening of the enabling environment.

Mr Augustine Aboagye, the Manager at the Price Water House Coopers (PwC) Ghana, who serves as the Consultant assisting UNICEF and Ghana government to implement the RBF concept told Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview about the criteria considered before selecting the five regions that would benefit from the programme.

'It covers the three regions in the Northern part of the country and two regions in the Southern part of the country, and they look at the poverty levels and you know these are the poorest regions in the country,' Mr Aboagye stated.

The participatory district will have to express interest because UNICEF was not going to disburse monies to district assemblies again, he said: unlike before because they want to achieve the results that they desire.

'Now it is demand driven, the district will indicate that they want to be part and then UNICEF will give them the support that they need,' he added.

'Before the support is given, UNICEF and government will have agreed with the district as to what results they are supposed to agree on and then after that, UNICEF comes in to provide the support.'

The orientation work shop took place at Sem-B Lodge in Upper West Regional capital, Wa, and brought together various representatives from the districts as well as the Regional Coordinating Council and the Ghana Health Services.