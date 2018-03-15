MDAs Charged To Clean Their Surroundings Regularly

The Chief of Staff has directed all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Accra to undertake a clean-up exercise Friday as part of the vision to make the city the cleanest in Africa.

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare has asked the civil servants to be active participants in the government's agenda to rid Ghana's cities of filth.

In keeping to the directive of the Chief of Staff, the Head of Civil Service (OHCS), sent an internal memo dated March 15, to all MDAs tasking them to clean the areas they are located.

An Accra beach

The exercise is expected to last two hours starting from 8:00 am to 10:00 am, the document has said.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged to make Ghana's capital - Accra - the cleanest city in the continent by the end of his four-year term in 2020.

Rwanda's capital, Kigali has been described as the cleanest and safest capital in Africa followed by Cape Town in South Africa.

Critics say the president's ambition is unattainable because of the worsening sanitation in the major cities such as Accra, Kumasi, Tema, Takoradi and Tamale.

Rwanda's Kigali

But the government has shown the commitment to executing the agenda.

"The Chief of Staff, Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare has directed Ministries, Agencies and Departments to embark on a cleanup exercise in and around their places of work to contribute to making the city of Accra clean as follows," the OHCS document said.

Ms Osei-Opare said the government has "commenced a cleanup campaign to ensure that all parties of Government's Business District get rid of filth within that enclave."