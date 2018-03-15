WordDigest: Trials May Come But........

"No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the LORD, and their righteousness is of me, saith the LORD."

[Isaiah 54:17]

KJV

In Christ we are motivated to forge on to enjoy a good life.

Nonetheless we shouldn't be held to a hoodwink that trials won't come our way.

Trials must be expected in one's life as far as we live on this planet earth.

Truly, weapons are formed daily against us from all angles but with hope in God none shall prosper.

No matter how tough the storm might be in your life, God is guiding your path at the backdrop of any discomfort so keep on with your unswerving faith in God.

As you surrender all to God, any weapon formed against you shall not prosper.

Remain focus on God.

Prayer

Today I decree and declare that no weapon formed against me, my family, my friends and the nation shall prosper in Jesus' name, I pray, Amen.

