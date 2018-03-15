Tax Payers Should Demand Accountability

Mr Francis Owusu Adjei, the Kwahu West Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has observed that, tax payers have the right to demand accountability and development from public office holders.

He was speaking at a forum to educate identifiable groups in the private sector in the Municipality on the need for them to pay their taxes regularly at Nkawkaw.

The forum forms part of public education of operators in the private sector in the municipality about their tax obligations to the state.

The groups were sensitised on domestic tax, income tax and Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) among others.

Mr Adjei explained that there was the need for government to frequently organise such programmes to help the public to be more conversant with new taxes that have been introduced.

He explained that paying taxes to government helps in creating jobs and the provision of basic social amenities such as electricity, health facilities, portable water, roads and schools for the country.

Mr Adjei advised tax payers to demand genuine receipts when they pay their taxes and also to register with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to enable them monitor their monetary affairs effectively.

The Kwahu West District Office of the NCCE has also carried out a week long dusk and dawn district- wide announcement on the need for formal sector operators to honour their tax obligations to promote national development.