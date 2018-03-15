MP Assists Kumasi Metro Health Directorate

The Kumasi Metro Health Directorate has taken delivery of six brand new computers and its accessories to help improve their work delivery.

The other items that they received on Monday also include two laptops, five UPS and one printer and heavy duty photocopier machine.

The presentation was made by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Subin Constituency in Kumasi, Eugene Boakye Antwi.

The directorate lacked computers and its accessories, which adversely affected their work of providing quality healthcare to the people.

They, therefore, appealed to the Subin lawmaker for help and he responded swiftly by providing the items.

In his succinct remarks, Mr Boakye Antwi explained that he would ensure that the directorate is connected on to the internet to boost their work.

He charged the officials at the health directorate to properly take care of the items that he had presented to them so as to ensure their longevity.

The Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, commended the Subin MP for responding positively to their call for help.

He was optimistic that the items would go a long way to improve healthcare delivery in the Kumasi Metropolis.

The Deputy Metro Director of Health Service, Dr Kwasi Yeboah-Awudzi, mentioned that the computers would help his office to manage data and boost healthcare.

He stated that the directorate is faced with a lot of logistical problems, so he appealed passionately to other MPs in the city to help them.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi