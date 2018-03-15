Ghana Can Be 99.7% Clean--Multimedia

Deepening the advocacy for clean communities, a Multimedia brand, Joy 99.7 FM has launched the 'Clean Ghana' campaign to rally citizens to civic responsibilities.

Staff of the Multimedia Group Ltd will be placed at hospitals, schools, churches and mosques, public places and at government institutions in a move to re-awaken a dying sense of communal duty.

Ghana spends approximately È»1.4 billion annually to combat the effects of poor sanitation, the Water and Sanitation Programme of the World Bank has reported.

Such an amount could have been better spent to put up 10 more Mother and Baby Units at the country’s major hospitals at È»10 million each for women in labour and their babies delivered in a comfortable environment.

There would still be more left to provide other vital social services including improving infrastructure at the country’s educational institutions and increase enrolment in the quest to produce citizens capable of leading the country in future.

With support coming from the Sanitation Ministry, allied agencies, religious and community organizations, the campaign will turn the focus on cleaning up identifiable areas periodically.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who has committed himself to ensuring Accra becomes the cleanest city in Africa by 2020, will lead the pack of known voices who will be giving sanitation messages for broadcast on Ghana’s first English-speaking private radio station established in 1995.

The station has also dedicated a minute each on its on-air shows including the Super Morning Show (SMS), Cosmopolitan Mix and Drive Time on Joy, to give tips on keeping our spaces clean and educating the public on sanitation bye-laws as well as penalties for not keeping the environment clean.

The Clean Ghana campaign will operate on three strong pillars -Increase awareness about the importance of ensuring sustainable sanitation for all and prompt appropriate action; Keep sanitation at the center of development discussions at both the local and national levels and promote informed debate and decision-making about the funding, implementation and monitoring of sustainable sanitation programmes.

As part of the campaign listeners of Joy FM would have their musical talents put to test through a song composition competition. If you can compose and sing, get ready because it will be very bigggggg!!!

The campaign will interrogate what successive governments have been doing wrong in their bid to clean up the national capital, Accra, how we as a people have contributed to the current situation we find ourselves and why we need attitudinal change towards maintaining a cleaner Ghana.