Guinness Promo Winner Grabs Land

Guinness Ghana has rewarded the first winner in the ongoing 'Win A Piece of Ghana' promotion with a plot of land at the prestigious Appolonia City.

The promo, which was launched on 1st March 2018, seeks to reward 16 loyal Guinness drinkers over a period of 16 weeks with plots of land in Appolonia City.

At the end of the first draw, Alban Maali from Lawra in the Upper West Region, a graduate from Wa Polytechnic, emerged winner and is now a proud owner of a plot of land at Appolonia City in Accra.

Alban Maali said, “I can't believe that I am now a land owner in Appolonia City. I started drinking Guinness when I was 21 and now I am 25. The code is 2125. I think that was a sign. I am so grateful to Guinness for this opportunity to be independent. This promo is real and ought to be attempted by eligible Ghanaians for actual progress.”

At a colourful event held at Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited offices in Accra, Marketing Manager for Guinness, Lesego Lebogang Babe, said “as part of Ghana's 61st independence celebration, we launched this promo to give our loyal Guinness drinkers a taste of independence by owning a plot of land, their very own piece of Ghana.”

“I am very excited that in less than a week since the promo launched, we have had over 200,000 entries, which is a clear sign that Ghanaians have a strong belief in Guinness, the campaign and the feeling of independence,” she added.

She explained that the promotion is one of the brand's way of celebrating independence with Ghanaians and to also show appreciation to its consumers for their years of loyalty.

Mrs Lesego Lebogang Babe indicated that there are 15 plots of land yet to be won during the promotion.

Apart from land, the promotion, which is expected to run until 30th June 2018, also offers Guinness consumers an opportunity to win millions of instant prizes, including airtime and data.